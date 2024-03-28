On weekdays, beginning Thursday, March 28, 2024, through Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Midday News (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST), one random caller will have the chance to win two (2) tickets to Buddy Guy at the Riverside Theater on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. CST.

Each day during the contest, one random caller will have the chance to win. In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of (5) winners by the end of the promotion.

The grand prize will consist of (2) tickets to Buddy Guy at the Riverside Theater on August 18, 2024. ARV of the grand prize is $139.00.

For complete contest rules, click here.