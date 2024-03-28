MILWAUKEE — The Brewers Community Foundation and 620 WTMJ are teaming up on the team’s first ‘Drive For Charity‘ of the 2024 season with a Pet Supplies Drive benefitting the animals in need at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Join us in the Cooper parking lot near Helfaer Field — just outside of American Family Field — from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST on Thursday, April 4 during the Drive-Thru Drive for Charity. If you’re there at the right time, you might get to see Brewers Manager Pat Murphy stop by to show support for the pet supplies drive as well!

620 WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga will also be on-site speaking with fans, covering the event and making live appearances on-air to discuss the turnout.

Those who participate by donating at least $10 or eligible pet supplies will receive collectible Pat Murphy and Rickie Weeks pins. Furthermore, the first 250 fans who donate in person will also receive two free tickets and a Brewers hat.

This isn’t the only way to contribute, either. During the team’s homestand vs. the Seattle Mariners from April 5th through 7th, you can make donations of applicable goods or money to the Brewers Community Foundation at American Family Field to help the animals of our great state. Use the QR code below for more information.

Interested in making a contribution? Click here to visit the Brewers’ Drive for Charity page, scroll down to the ‘Donate Now’ button, login or sign up for an MLB account, complete your donation and you’re all set! Otherwise, the Wisconsin Humane Society is accepting a wide range of items they need dearly.

The Wisconsin Humane Society needs moist dog treats, dog potty pads, peanut butter, unscented baby wipes, dog toys, pet food and cat litter. Use the following links for more specific items and brands requested by the Wisconsin Humane Society:

Through a wide range of services, the Wisconsin Humane Society improves the lives of animals across America’s Dairyland by saving many of them, offering additional assistance to pet owners in need, providing unique medical care and caring for stray animals while finding them new homes.

Click here for a better understanding of all the services and specialties the Wisconsin Humane Society provides to the state’s animal population. For more information about the Brewers Community Foundation’s projects this season, click here.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

WATCH: Vince Vitrano shares young Bucks fan’s handmade art with Giannis Antetokounmpo at Thanalysis LIVE