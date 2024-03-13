TWO RIVERS – The reward for information leading to the discovery of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue is now $40,000. Vue has not been seen since he was reported missing on Feb 20th. The child’s mother and her boyfriend remain in custody on child neglect charges.

“I don’t think $40,000 is enough money to force someone to say something (if the boy is alive),” said former Milwaukee Police Lt. Dr. Ken Harris, of 101.7 The Truth.

If the toddler was the victim of human trafficking, Harris said “there isn’t a (reward) number” that would help find the boy.

“There are a million people missing, due to human trafficking,” Harris told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday.

When asked why there isn’t more security footage being released of potential persons of interest, Harris said “The technology is not there (in Manitowoc County). Rural areas have less cameras. There is a lot of space between towns.”

