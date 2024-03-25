MILWAUKEE — Part of being an international superstar is building a strong relationship with your fans, and for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, those small interactions have built up to a point where he gladly calls Milwaukee home.

Wisconsin’s Morning News co-host Vince Vitrano met a young fan named Abby, who was on line for Thanalysis LIVE presented by Carbliss. Vince told Abby that he would do everything he could to get her handmade art to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and made good on his promise. You can watch that interaction below:

