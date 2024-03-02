MILWAUKEE – Starting Monday, March 4, The City of Milwaukee, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), is scheduled to complete restorations on the South 70th Street bridge over the Hank Aaron State Trail. Crews will be on-site to complete concrete staining, install the bridge railing, and landscaping restorations

The Hank Aaron State Trail is expected to be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 4. It will be intermittently closed throughout the rest of the week. The South 70th Street bridge will have intermittent outside lane closures. Traffic will still be able to run both ways.

South 72nd Street, West Main Street, and South 68th Street will be an option for bicyclists to get around the Hank Aaron State Trail closure. According to the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail Facebook page, “The trail will be intermittently closed between March 5th and March 8th dependent on weather conditions suitable for bridge work. The detour will be posted instructing users to utilize Main St between 68th and 72nd Streets as the alternate route at this time.”

