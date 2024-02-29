The Milwaukee Admirals are taking a page out of the George Webb playbook. In honor of the team’s 19-game winning streak, fans can go to Steny’s, Saz’s, or Major Goolsby’s on Friday for a free Coor’s Lite.

DON'T FORGET – FREE BEER THIS FRIDAY!



Our partners at @CoorsLight are celebrating our 19-game winning streak by buying YOU a Coors Light this Friday, 3/1 at select locations!



Thanks to our partners at Coors Light & @BeerCapitol for the support!



Limit 1 per person. Must be 21+. pic.twitter.com/18GqmDTnNF — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) February 28, 2024

“Free Coors Lite,” Admirals president Jon Greenberg confirmed during an appearance on Wis. Morning News on Thursday. He was joined by the team’s mascot, Roscoe to discuss the team’s winning streak, this free beer giveaway, City Connect jerseys, Sal Frelick and Roscoe’s birthday!