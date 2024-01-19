MILWAUKEE – A new report from the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health shows that young people in the state are dealing with major challenges with mental health. The data, which is primarily from 2021-22, shows that one in 10 Wisconsin teenagers have attempted suicide and half of Wisconsin youth have been diagnosed with depression or anxiety.

Director of the Office of Children’s Mental Health Linda Hall told WTMJ this isn’t a new development, rather a trend they have been tracking for a decade.

“This is not all new, and this is not all because of the pandemic,” Hall said. “This has been a growing concern over the years.”

Compounding this is a shortage of mental health professionals, with the report stating that half of Wisconsin youth who are diagnosed with depression, anxiety, or behavioral problems receive no treatment. Hall said this has increased the urgency in her office to work on solutions.

“We can’t wait until those complex problems are solved, we’ve got to have an impact on kids now,” she said.

Hall said national data shows that youth have named academic pressures, gun violence, climate change, and political divisiveness as major factors impacting their mental health.

The report also highlighting the issues that LGBTQ youth face in Wisconsin, saying there has been an alarming increase in the number of LGBTQ teens seriously considering suicide. But Hall said the data showed a simple way to change that.

“If kids have their preferred pronouns used at school and in their community they are 40% less likely to consider suicide,” she said. “Pronouns really are a life and death issue for kids.”

Hall echoed the report in saying that the recent political debates in Wisconsin over LGBTQ rights, whether that’s proposed bans on gender-affirming care for minors or book bans that often target LGBTQ content, are having a negative impact on their mental health.

In terms of solutions to these various challenges, Hall said that the OCMH is working to increase kids’ connectedness, especially in a school setting.

“When the school has a welcoming climate and kids are feeling like they belong there, that’s a very strong indicator for wellness,” Hall said.

