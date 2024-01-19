WAUWATOSA, Wis – The Biden Administration announced a $46.5 million dollar investment for 30 projects across 16 states on Friday to boost the development of chargers for electric vehicles. A nationwide transition from gas powered vehicles to electric is a goal of Joe Biden’s Presidency, with a goal of 500,000 public EV charging ports by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Local leaders of government and labor gathered at the Milwaukee Electric Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee building in Wauwatosa to discuss the benefits that the investment could bring to the area. Mike Bruning is the Assistant Business Manager of of IBEW Local 2150 and says EV production is steadily finding its’ way to the Ingeteam Inc Plant in Milwaukee.

“They currently build wind turbine generators, and are now transitioning to build EV chargers for the whole country,” said Bruning.

Representatives from WRTP BIG STEP, an organization that brings young people to the trades, and the group empowHER, who encourages women to enter construction jobs, began the event by discussing how increasing trades jobs in Milwaukee will help the community and those already in trades occupations.

Then, the highly anticipated guest took the podium. Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su spoke on this grant being one of several investments made by the White House.

“The Biden/Harris Administration is investing, all across America, in new roads and bridges, clean air and drinking water, in high speed reliable internet, and in electrical vehicle charging stations,” said Secretary Su. “But also in making good jobs to every community across the country…. its the roads and bridges that connect people to the jobs they want and need, and employers to the people that they want and need.”

Following Secretary Su, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley spoke and said making an effort to reduce carbon emissions will also help racial disparities.

“Climate change disproportionately affects communities of color, and climate related health issues are exacerbated by existing racial disparities,” said Executive Crowley. “That’s why tools to fight climate change, such as an increase in electric vehicles, play a major role in eliminating disparities and creating a healthy Milwaukee.”

Studies from the National Library of Medicine and Princeton University concur with the statements made by County Executive Crowley on the existence of a connection between climate change and racial disparity.

While there were many attendees who were excited about the future of electric vehicles in Wisconsin, it was not unanimous. Business Manager of Local IBEW 2150 Jim Meyer said he thinks the transition toward electric vehicles has gone well so far and the investment excites him, but there is still a long way to go.

“… I think the charging time on the cars are not where they need to be yet for people, like myself, that travel all over Wisconsin. I can’t have an electric vehicle and effectively make it across everywhere I need to be in one day. I’m looking forward to having charging stations that allow me to do that.”