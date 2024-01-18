Now that the first electoral event for the 2024 presidential race is over, what will it mean for the Republican National Convention in July? Will there be protests? What will this mean for local businesses?

All these questions and more are answered by WTMJ host Steve Scaffidi, TMJ4 Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson and Editor in Chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal Chief Mark Kass on this month’s Countdown to the RNC.

Timestamps:

(0:32) – The Iowa Caucus

4:38 – How does it shape the RNC?

8:37 – RNC Planners thoughts on the Trump factor

10:53 – People who aren’t thrilled about the RNC

13:56 – The potential effect on Wisconsin’s politics and Milwaukee.

16:16 – Will this be the most “insane” election in American history?