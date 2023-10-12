MILWAUKEE – The investigation into a 12-year-old Milwaukee boy’s death is now a homicide investigation.

Jacarie Robinson’s remains were found near 38th and Elmhurst on the city’s north side earlier this week in a “malnourished and decomposed” state. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office said an official cause of death has not yet been determined, but they believe he may have been dead for days and the timing of his disappearance could go as far back as Labor Day.

The home where Jacarie’s body was found has been boarded up while the investigation continues.

Milwaukee Police have not made any arrests, but are saying Jacarie’s death is “suspicious”.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.