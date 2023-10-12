MILWAUKEE — You’ve seen the videos of cars speeding and crashing all around the city on the news and social media. Over the past year, TMJ4’s investigative reporting series, “Project: Drive Safer,” has been devoted to exploring the causes of the current reckless driving crisis in Milwaukee and possible solutions to reduce the dangerous results.

Education, enforcement and engineering are the three topics their reporting has focused on.

In 2004, Wisconsin stopped reimbursing school districts for driver’s education which means that many families have to pay for private courses. In an effort to enable more young people to learn the fundamentals of responsible driving, TMJ4 and the Greater Milwaukee Urban League have partnered to create the Adopt A Driver fundraising campaign to provide scholarships to low-income families.

“To get people into a classroom in front of an instructor and to have an opportunity to teach and talk about the rules of the road in that safe space, I think, is incredibly important to changing what’s happening out on our roads,” says TMJ4 Weekend Anchor and Reporter, Ryan Jenkins.

The campaign ends on October 13, and you can find more information by clicking here.