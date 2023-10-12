Baseball is such a beautiful game.

For 162 games, it’s a marathon, not a race. It begins in spring and ends in fall.

There is a growing debate amongst fans everywhere that the current playoff setup is “unfair” to teams that win the most games.

The wildcard round used to be a one-game, winner-take-all, and now it’s a three-game series. The winner takes on the top two seeds from each respective league.

The argument being made is the time off between the regular season and the divisional series, which, at most, is three games, three days.

If that is “too much” time off, then the World Series was never meant to be.

The best team does not always win the World Series. The best team is the one who stands above the rest after 162 games, but after those 162, nothing else matters.

Here’s the thing: The regular season doesn’t matter after the postseason begins. Toss everything out about it once it starts.



Get in the dance come October and it’s a new season. Saying a team is good or bad in the postseason doesn’t apply. https://t.co/jh22XlAlv8 — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) October 12, 2023

Just ask the Brewers or the Dodgers, who saw the Diamondbacks, who were the last-seeded team to punch their ticket, win five straight games – sweeping both teams.

Baseball doesn’t always get everything right, but the current format is right where it needs to be. The better team gets more home games, whether a best-of-five or seven; the excuses are becoming far too much. Just win!

Playoff baseball: It’s the beauty of baseball!