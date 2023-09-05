The Madison Police Department has confirmed that the UW-Madison student who was assaulted early Sunday morning was the victim of both physical and sexual assault. The victim, a woman in her twenties, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

The department said detectives and investigators with Madison Police spent the weekend collecting “physical, digital and biological evidence.”

MPD said they are still looking for additional surveillance video from the area of the assault.

If you live within four blocks of the W. Wilson and Bedford St. area, Madison Police are asking that you turn over any video doorbell video or home security footage. In addition, they’re also asking for any video surveillance from vehicles that were parked in the area.

The department is publicizing the request after the holiday weekend wrapped up to reach people who may be able to help that were traveling over Labor Day. All video already submitted is in the process of being reviewed

In a release, Madison Police said “We are making significant and meaningful progress on this case. We are still asking to be on high alert in this area. We encourage people to walk in groups, especially at night, and to let someone know when you leave and arrive at places.”

The department confirmed they are working with leadership at UW-Madison on the case. The university is encouraging students to download the BadgerSAFE app and offering support and resources for students.

