SHEBOYGAN – A 37-year-old woman is dead following a crash into Lake Michigan in the City of Sheboygan.

Sheboygan Police say a vehicle was near 3rd Street and North Avenue late Monday when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the car to leave the roadway and come to a stop in Lake Michigan.

In addition to the death, a 25-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide more details as they become available.