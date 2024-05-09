Beginning on Fridays starting Friday, May 10, 2024, through Friday, December 27, 2024, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Spanning the State (1PM – 3PM CST) two random callers will have the chance to participate in The HaHa Friday Funtime Grandiloquent Gameshow.

Each Friday during the contest, two random callers will have the chance to win. The contestants will be asked questions, one at a time in alternating order. The first contestant to five (5) correct answers will be the winner. During the game, if a player gets an answer wrong, the other player has a chance to steal. If there is a tie, hosts of the show, Brian Noonan of Kristin Brey, will read a “toss-up question.” After this question is read, contestants are to be the first to yell their name. The first name that the hosts hear, will have a chance to answer the “toss-up question.” If that player gets the question correct, they win; if not, the other player gets a chance to win. If neither opponent gets the answer correct, another “toss-up question” will be read and the overtime process starts over. ARV of the grand prize is $25.00.

Click here for complete contest rules.