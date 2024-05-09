MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County War Memorial Center was a somber place on Thursday. City and state leaders joined families to remember officers who were killed in the line of duty during the 2024 Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. Speakers included Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball, and Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Chief Norman reminded the crowd that the responsibility of law enforcement officers is not far removed from that of soldiers: “Just as freedom is not free, public safety is not free. The ultimate price to pay is with our lives, and those that we honor today understand that best.”

Multiple families of officers who made that ultimate sacrifice were present at the memorial. From the family of Deputy Sheriff Howard Grundman, who passed away in 1934, to the family of Officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed while trying to arrest a robbery suspect in 2023.

Doug Jerving is the father of Officer Jerving, and said his son only wanted to help people.

“You don’t run right into a gun battle,” Jerving said. “(Officer Peter Jerving) did. Because he knew his partner’s life was in danger.

Doug Jerving, father of Officer Peter Jerving, wearing a pin commemorating his son.

The officers who were directly recognized included Officer Jerving and Deputy Sheriff Grundman, MPD Officer Matthew J. Rittner, who was fatally shot by a criminal suspect in 2019, MPD Officer Michael Draeger who passed away in 1974 due to burns received following a vehicle accident, and DCI Special Agent Jay Balchunas who passed away in 2004 after being shot during a robbery a week prior to his death.

Mary Robertson came to the memorial in honor of her late husband William Robertson, who was killed in the line of duty nearly 30 years ago. Mary was pregnant at the time and would eventually give birth to twins. Her son William Robertson II said he has spent lots of time around officers over the years, and has seen selflessness and courage.

“They love the community and they care to protect and serve,” said Robertson II. “They’re humans just like anyone else. And a lot of people don’t have that direct connection with police officers.”

As for Jerving, he said the community should recognize the sacrifices made by police officers and Sheriff’s deputies.

“Sometimes they’re people we want to avoid or they give you a ticket for going five miles over the speed limit. There’s a whole lot more to it than that.”

National Police Week is Sunday, May 12th, to Saturday, May 18th.