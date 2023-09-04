MILWAUKEE — Authorities are searching for a paddleboarder who went missing after sunset near Seven Bridges at Grant Park.

The Coast Guard says a 20-year-old woman was reported missing at the South Milwaukee park on Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

A caller told the Coast Guard that she last saw the woman off-shore around 7:15 p.m. According to TMJ4 News, the missing woman was using an inflatable paddleboard. No further details on the missing woman were released.

Multiple agencies including Air Facility Muskegon and the Milwaukee Department of Natural Resources are assisting the search via boat and helicopter.

This is the second individual to go missing while paddle-boarding on Lake Michigan this summer after a 49-year-old woman was found dead off the coast of Port Washington in August.