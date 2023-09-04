MILWAUKEE — Three of the four men suspected in the 1970 Sterling Hall bombing on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus were arrested and convicted, but the fourth suspect, identified by the FBI as Leo Frederick Burt, was never located.

Now, Milwaukee’s branch of the FBI has released age-progressed photos to reinvigorate the search for a man accused of contributing to the fiery explosion that killed a researcher and severely injured four others.

As the 53rd anniversary of the fatal explosion passed, FBI Milwaukee specialists used age-progression technology to create a rendition of what they believe Burt could look like today. To do this, they used an archived photo of the suspect that was obtained during the initial investigation in 1970.

The Sterling Hall bombing, which occurred on Sept. 2, 1970, was deemed the largest act of domestic terrorism in United States history until the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. It was allegedly executed in protest of the Vietnam War and targeted Sterling Hall because it was used, in part, as an army mathematics research center, according to FBI officials.

His alias is listed as Eugene Donald Fieldston and his official measurements are 5-foot-11 or 6 feet tall, and approx. 185 lbs with brown, or potentially grey hair and hazel eyes. He has ties to New York City, Boston, and Peterborough, Ontario and Darby, Pennsylvania.

A reward of up to $150,000 will be paid out by the FBI for information leading to Burt’s arrest. If you have information about this case, you can contact the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office by calling (414) 276-4684 or submitting a trip online at tips.fbi.gov.

