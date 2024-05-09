MILWAUKEE — ESPN Milwaukee’s Ashton Rotman is not only a whiz behind the production board, but a foodie, food truck connoisseur and Oreo expert. He joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to share his conclusive list of the Top 64 Oreo flavors live on the show. Here is his list:
- Chocolate Marshmallow
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
- Original Double Stuf
- Carrot Cake
- Red Velvet
- Holiday
- Maple Creme
- Strawberry Frosted Donut
- S’Mores
- Lady Gaga
- Birthday Cake
- Marshmallow Moon
- Triple Layer Neopolitan
- Mississippi Mud Pie
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup
- Golden Double Stuf
- Mystery Flavor Churro
- Candy Cane
- Apple Pie
- Fruit Punch
- Peanut Butter Creme
- Cinnamon Bun
- Mostest Stuffed
- Mint
- Gingerbread
- Uh Oh Oreo
- Cookies & Creme
- Black & White Cookie
- Berry Burst Ice Cream
- Coconut Caramel
- Jelly Donut
- Inside Out
- Chocolate
- Cookie Dough
- Cotton Candy
- Ultimate Chocolate
- Hot Cocoa
- Halloween Free
- Rainbow Shure, Bert
- Fudge covered
- Firework
- Gingerbread
- Chocolate Creme
- Salted Caramel Chocolate
- Key Lime Pie
- Lemon
- Creamsicle
- Banana Split
- Candy Corn
- Peeps
- Caramel Apple
- Pumpkin Spice
- Spring
- Heads or Tails Double Stuf
- Waffles and Syrup
- Caramel Apple
- Creme Filled Cupcake
- Cherry Cola
- Limeade
- PB&J
- Watermelon
- Strawberry Milkshake
- Swedish Fish
- Reduced-Fat / Thins / Gluten
Do you agree with his list?