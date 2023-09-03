One woman was seriously injured following an assault in Downtown Madison Sunday morning.

Madison Police were called to that area on Wilson Street in downtown Madison just before 3:30am to the incident on Wilson Street, near the campus. Police called it a “stranger assault” and the woman was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening conditions. The woman assaulted is a student at UW Madison.

The school called the situation “violent and severe” and are stepping up security around the school.

The assault comes as the fall semester is set to get underway for some UW schools, including UW Milwaukee. 10 of the 13 campuses across the UW System are likely to run a deficit this year.

Marquette started classes last Monday, August 28th. Milwaukee School of Engineering will start Tuesday.

UW Milwaukee utilizes a mobile safety app call RAVE that sends out text messages during an emergency and a number to call their police department in an emergency. Marquette utilizes the Marquette EagleEye App to send notifications about emergencies, along with a emergency phone number. Milwaukee School of Engineering also utilizes their police department. All are required to do so through the Jean Cleary Act. All 3 campuses utilize a permanent phone system (commonly referred to as Blue Light phones) distributed across the campus.