MILWAUKEE — A group of five women from Good Karma Brands’ headquarters in Milwaukee gave back to their community by taking part in the Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build project in which local women help to establish homes for others in need.

The five teammates — Tiff Pua, Danyale Hegwood, Celina Swartz, Hannah Irwin, and Sarah Flynn — were tasked with installing vinyl floors inside a home in the Harambee neighborhood of Milwaukee. They even had a chance to meet the woman who will move into the home once completed.

According to Kristi Sebald, Events & Faith Relations Manager for Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, the eligible recipients of these homes are asked to put in sweat equity so they contribute to their own homes. These plots of land were purchased for $1 each thanks to an agreement with the City of Milwaukee.

Homes come furbished with appliances, and the recipients even get a say in the way their home is painted and/or designed. That way, it can help make the house feel like more of a home as they transition into the houses with their families.

If you’re interested in participating in a Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity build project, click here and learn more. If you’d like to donate and support the cause that way, click here to visit the Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity website.

