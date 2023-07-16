One woman has died following a hit and run crash in the Clarke Square Neighborhood Saturday.

Milwaukee Police were called to the intersection of 23rd and Greenfield just before 10:30 Saturday night. An investigation shows a woman was crossing Greenfield Avenue at 23rd when a vehicle struck the woman, then kept going. A second vehicle, which was following the lead car, struck the woman shortly after. The driver of the second car, a 52 year old man from Plymouth, stayed on scene and was later arrested by police, with charges being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The pedestrian, a 27 year old from Milwaukee, was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Milwaukee Police are still searching for the driver that initially hit the women. They believe the car to be a silver or gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, model years 1999 to 2004. The vehicle would have damage to the passenger side headlamp area as well as the hood and potentially the windshield. That vehicle also did not have a working driver’s side head light at the time of a photograph taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

The hit and run comes within 6 shootings in the span of 7 hours in the city, including: