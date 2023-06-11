Legendary hard rock band KISS is returning to Wisconsin for what will likely be their final concert in the state later this summer.

The band’s End of the Road Tour will stop at the Crandon International Raceway near the city of Crandon on September 1. Promoters say the efforts of the Forest County Potawatomi Tribe and its casinos helped to secure the concert. The casino in Milwaukee will also open a new restaurant and the concert will help promote the opening.

In a press release, Forest County Potawatomi Community Tribal Chairman James Crawford says “The Forest County Potawatomi Tribe is honored to play a role in bringing KISS to Crandon, Rock & Brews to Milwaukee, and people together to enjoy this next era of entertainment in Wisconsin. We cannot wait to welcome these two icons to the perfect backdrop of our Northwoods where we’ll show how Wisconsin truly loves to rock.”

Tickets will go on sale for local markets on June 18th, while all other ticket sales begin June 19th.