The Met Gala is Monday night.

A-listers and celebrities don outlandish costumes for the annual fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

“It’s a global event,” said Donna Ricco, Executive Fellow of Fashion at Mount Mary University. “It’s the greatest fashion show on Earth.”

But the gala is different than a seasonal runway show, Ricco told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday.

“It is (the designer’s) chance to create something inspired by the theme of the exhibit,” she explained. “That’s fun for a designer. They can go wild. Usually we’re designing based on a customer. In this case, they can come up with something crazy.”

There is a lot of pressure on designers to move quickly, according to Ricco, because the “fittings don’t start until this past weekend.”

“The costumes need to fit the person and they have to look beautiful.”

