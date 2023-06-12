UPDATE: The standoff has ended with Milwaukee police discovering that the suspect was never in the apartment at all. Milwaukee police tell TMJ4 News they are continuing to seek the suspect in connection with a homicide.

A police standoff is currently underway at an apartment near 84th and Marion in Milwaukee.

According to our news partners at TMJ4 News, around 4 p.m., Milwaukee Police drove an armored vehicle onto the lawn of the apartment building. Using a loudspeaker, began telling the man they have a search warrant and he must come outside.

They have also told him he is under arrest. According to TMJ4’s Bruce Harrison, who is on the scene, police have told him, “This doesn’t have to be bigger than it is,” and that “no one has to get hurt.”

According to the medical examiner, a 24-year-old woman was found dead at the address where the standoff is now taking place. Police say she was shot and that her death is domestic violence related, but have not confirmed if her death is related to the standoff.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more details.