MILWAUKEE — Through our WTMJ Cares program — presented by Gruber Law Offices — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News co-host Sandy Maxx and the Red Cross are partnering to raise awareness about upcoming blood drives starting with a three-day event at the Milwaukee County Zoo!

When you donate blood at the Red Cross Milwaukee County Zoo Blood Drive (Monday, June 26th through Wednesday, June 28th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ), you will receive free same-day zoo admission, parking, and a free pair of tickets to Summerfest. Please note that these incentives will only be offered while supplies last.

Want to learn more about how to make an appointment? Visit this link (https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=mke%20zoo) or call 1-800-RED CROSS. If you have the blood donor app, you can enter MKE Zoo in-app. It only takes about an hour to donate, and you can help save lives!

Even if you aren’t able to attend during this event, you can help people out through the Red Cross by visiting their Blood Donation or monetary Donation pages.