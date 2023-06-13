Brewers manager Craig Counsell is just like the rest of us: A parent rooting for their child to succeed.

Counsell’s son, Jack, is a senior on the Whitefish Bay High School baseball team. The squad defeated Menomonee Falls in the state D1 quarterfinals on Monday. The skipper was at the game before heading to Minnesota for the Brewers/Twins series.

“It’s just a blast watching him (play baseball),” Counsell told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “For any parent who gets to watch their kids do something they love, it’s fun to see the results of that.”

It’s been a big week for Counsell and his family. The manager took a leave of absence from the Brewers on Sunday to see his son receive his high school diploma.

“We had a wonderful day,” Counsell said. “As you (experience) it, you realize how important these days are.”

As for the WBHS baseball team, the Blue Dukes are one win away from the state championship, which coincides with a Brewers off-day on Thursday.

“That would be a thrill (if they made the championship game),” Counsell said. “I would be there.”