A day after Aaron Rodgers was finally traded to the New York Jets, the now former Packers quarterback posted a goodbye to the organization and to Packer fans on Instagram.

Thanking fans directly, Rodgers said, “You made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB.”

From the weight room to the general manager, Rodgers named many members of the Green Bay organization as he reminisced on his 18 seasons with the team.

Rodgers ended his long post by promising that while this is goodbye, it isn’t the end of his relationship with the Wisconsin city.

“This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart,” he wrote.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets on April 24 after a long negotiation between the teams.

The Packers will send Rodgers, the No. 15 pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick (170) to the Jets in exchange for the No. 13, 42 and 207 picks in this year’s draft plus a conditional 2024 second-round pick which becomes a first-rounder is Rodgers plays 65% of eligible plays.