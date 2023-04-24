GREEN BAY, Wis. — After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is being traded by the franchise that drafted him to the New York Jets in a blockbuster deal that ends an era of football.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers will send Rodgers, the No. 15 pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick (170) to the Jets in exchange for the No. 13, 42 and 207 picks in this year’s draft plus a conditional 2024 second-round pick which becomes a first-rounder is Rodgers plays 65% of eligible plays.

Months before the trade was actually agreed upon, the Green Bay Packers allowed Rodgers and the Jets to meet and discuss a potential pairing.

Rumors of a Rodgers/Packers breakup have echoed through the sports world for years, culminating with a disappointing 8-9 season and playoff miss despite carrying a strong winning streak through the late-season matchup with the Detroit Lions. That loss pushed both of the NFC North competitors out of the postseason picture in favor of the Seattle Seahawks.

PREVIOUS: Rodgers emerges from darkness retreat as the Packers’ future hangs in the balance

Rodgers finishes his Packers career as the franchise’s leader in all-time passing touchdowns and second in passing yards behind Brett Farve, who similarly landed with the New York Jets for an unsuccessful stint late in his career.

The Packers have repeatedly expressed their confidence in quarterback Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round draft pick who has backed up Rodgers for the last several seasons. The 24-year-old has completed only 50 passes in his young career thus far with only three touchdowns to three interceptions.

Green Bay lost 13-7 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Love’s only NFL start to date — a game in which he threw for 190 yards, a touchdown and a pick.

RELATED HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

EXTRA POINTS: Packers’ stance is clear — the team is comfortable looking past Rodgers to the future