A system brought a wide range of snow to the eastern half of Wisconsin. General Mitchell International Airport reported at least 8.9 inches in Milwaukee, breaking a snowfall record for the day, March 25th, according to Meteorologist Craig Koplien.

Even so, the brunt of the storm occurred to the north of Milwaukee. TMJ4’s Brendan Johnson is reporting the city of Menasha received at least 20 inches, while WGBA’s Cameron Moreland is reporting that with the snow Saturday, it could be the snowiest March in 100 years in parts of Northern Wisconsin.

Just WOW.



Folks Up North got the brunt of this. The last of the snow is moving through SE Wisconsin. Perhaps another inch or so & then we're done.#wiwx @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/fodKpZlTc0 — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) March 25, 2023

Just a small sampling of the many reports we have received today. Thank you so much! Be sure to share your FINAL reports after the snow has ended.



Amounts vary greatly across the area, so it will be common for what you see here to not match your backyard. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Uc7SIdcudR — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) March 25, 2023

Initially, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning for Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Waukesha counties starting Saturday morning at 4:00 a.m., lasting until 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A warning was extended for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties until 4pm.

Just over 1000 people were without power Saturday evening, all located in either Mequon or Shorewood. The fast moving storm also caused the cancellation of the Milwaukee Marathon.

Roadways were treacherous during the day, causing dozens of crashes. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office says they responded to at least 98 calls from 3:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., which included 31 crashes with damage to property, 5 crashes with injuries, and 52 disabled vehicles.

The storm brought disgust to many people, as much of southern and Southeastern Wisconsin was snow-free or nearly snow-free Friday afternoon. Madison reported nearly 10 inches fell as well during the day Saturday, but some areas on the west side of the state saw no snow at all.

Sharp cut-off in snow accumulations via satellite imagery! Coupling #GOESEast Visible with Day Cloud Phase distinction RGB for added insight. #WIwx #IAwx #ILwx pic.twitter.com/ujiHveW03g — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) March 25, 2023

