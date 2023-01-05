MILWAUKEE — American Red Cross looking to incentivize people for donating blood or platelets as apart of National Blood Donor Month by offering a chance to win a free trip to the Super Bowl for anyone who donates between Jan. 1-31.

American Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL to provide one lucky donor with a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona; including access to day-of, in-stadium activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023) and a $500 gift card.

January marks the beginning of National Blood Donor Month. According to a press release, January is a “tough month” for possible donors to make and keep appointments due to “the threat of severe winter weather” and the “rise in seasonal illness cases.”

To donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the app or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Milwaukee Co.

Cudahy

1/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S. Packard Ave.

Franklin

1/3/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W. Loomis Road

Greendale

1/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St.

1/25/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., College Park Elementary, 5701 W. College Ave.

Milwaukee

1/4/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S. 5th St.

1/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

1/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

1/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn Ave.

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S. Howell Ave.

2/2/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Adalbert Parish and School Milwaukee, 1913 W. Becher St.

2/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W. Clinton Ave.

Oak Creek

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S. 13th St.

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Discover Church, 7311 S. 13th St.

South Milwaukee

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th Ave.

Whitefish Bay

1/6/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.

