MEQUON, Wis. — Firefighters recovered a body from an overnight house fire on the 12000-block of Mequon Rd on Tuesday morning, launching an investigation and closing roadways connecting neighboring towns.

According to a social media release issued by Southern Ozaukee Fire and EMS, a witness commuting to work past the residence contacted the authorities to report flames coming from the Mequon home around 2:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Authorities say the witness did not report anything else as unusual about the scene when driving by.

Minutes later, nearby police officers responded to the scene and came face-to-face with an active house fire. Southern Ozaukee Fire/Rescue crews were helped by neighboring agencies out of Grafton, Port Washington, Milwaukee and Butler.

Crews spotted a vehicle at the scene of the fire and contacted the owners’ family members to no avail. When they finally got in contact with someone related to the vehicles’ owner, they said that the owner was last heard from around 3:00 p.m. the day prior, confirming that this individual should’ve been the only person at the house.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, firefighters recovered a body from inside the residence. They contacted the Medical Examiner and the Fire Marshall’s Office to help with the next stage of investigation. The victim’s identity has not been reveled to the public at this stage of the process.

Mequon authorities say they spotted a dog at the scene of the fire and eventually, they were able to bring it to safety after it ran back inside the burning home. It became the responsibility of the Thiensville PD to provide assistance with the dog, which was transferred over to a regional Humane Society.

Mequon Rd has been closed from Granville Rd to Wasaukee Rd since roughly 3:00 a.m. on Jan. 3 with Germantown Police helping to direct traffic at Mequon and Wasaukee.

