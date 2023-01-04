MILWAUKEE — In an appearance on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, former offensive tackle and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher stressed the importance of the team’s Sunday night meeting with the Detroit Lions, and how the late game might give the Packers an edge in their pursuit of the final playoff seed.

Based on current standings, the Green Bay Packers will secure a Playoff bid by winning against the Lions. However, Detroit can only reach the 2022 NFL Playoffs with a win against the Packers and a Seattle Seahawks loss. The Seahawks kick off at 3:25 p.m. CST, meaning the Lions will know definitively whether they have a shot at the postseason when they visit the Packers at 7:20 p.m. CST.

Tauscher offered the following comments regarding how this would impact the Packers and their chances of defeating the NFC North rival Lions.

RELATED: Win & You’re In — Packers control Playoff destiny in Sunday night matchup with Lions

“It definitely will affect [the Lions] and I think that it’s a huge advantage,” Tauscher told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “If Seattle beats whoever they’re playing — the Rams on Sunday afternoon — I want Detroit to make sure they know they’re eliminated from the playoffs.”

He expanded on how the outcome of the Seahawks/Rams matchup will directly correlate with how the Lions approach their second game of the season against Green Bay. Earlier this season, Detroit bested the Packers 37-30 in front of their hometown crowd. The Packers have won four of their last six games since.

“For as much as they’re going to play hard [for] Dan Campbell and everything else, there’s a little bit of an edge that will be lost if they know they can’t advance to the playoffs and Green Bay needs to use that to their advantage, because the NFL did do them a solid.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: Dr. John Raymond Explains Commotio Cordis following NFL player’s health scare