Now that the new Union Pacific Railroad bridge is built and in use, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will be demolishing the temporary bridge over the I-41/45. In order to do this safely, they need to close the freeway in both directions for 31 straight hours.

I-41 will be closed between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh Rd. starting at 11:00 p.m. on Friday, and should have everything reopened by 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Drivers in the area are no strangers to this type of extended closure, as 2022 saw two similar closures in the process of building the new span over I-41, and demolishing the original one.

The DOT suggests using Hwy 100 as an alternate route, but also reminds everyone there are other regional alternates, like exiting at Brown Deer Rd and heading east to I-43 or exiting at Capitol Dr. and heading west to Hwy F, taking that south to I-94.

