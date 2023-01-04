APPLETON, Wis. — A month and a half after Appleton police officers found a man dead inside a residence on the 700-block of W Summer St, they have identified and submitted charges against their prime suspect.

As announced by the Appleton Police Department on Jan. 4, authorities identified 53-year-old Eric W. Rogers and referred charges of first-degree intentional homicide, robbery and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.

Around 11:27 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, Appleton police officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the W Summer St home for reports that a male subject was potentially dead. The suspicions were confirmed when police arrived and inspected the body of Erik B. Hudson, a 31-year-old victim.

An autopsy conducted the following day confirmed that he died by homicide, although Appleton authorities have not confirmed the specific nature of his death or what caused it. Those details were withheld through the duration of this investigation.

It’s unclear whether Hudson, a resident of Fox Crossing, WI, had a prior relationship with the suspect, who has been lodged in the Outagamie County Jail since Nov. 20 on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

“The Appleton Police Department would like to thank members of the community for their patience as investigators worked to obtain facts and evidence in this investigation,” APD officials stated.

