MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses.

According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W Wells St at the intersection with N 34th St at 7:33 a.m. on Dec. 20. He says that the suspect was located in a basement nearby to several other people, though he was unable to expand on what they were doing there.

Reports indicated that the suspect had already fired gunshots by the time that police arrived, and although he did not fire at the police officers, he was armed and is accused of pointing a weapon at them.

A Milwaukee police officer of 19 years fired his weapon at the suspect and inflicted a fatal gunshot wound. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the officer was placed on administrative leave in accordance with MPD guidelines. The Oak Creek Police Department has taken over as the investigating agency.

Authorities have reason to believe that the suspect is a resident of the building that was evacuated for this investigation. However, details remain limited at this stage of the process, so Milwaukee police officials don’t currently have any further details on that topic.

Do you have information that might help with this investigation? You’re urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department immediately by calling (414) 933-4444.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

