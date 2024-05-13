MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning through 2:45 p.m. CST for both Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. If you’re within the impacted area, NWS officials suggest you relocate to an interior room on the lowest floor of your building.

Weather authorities say that northern Milwaukee County and east/central Waukesha Counties are the areas most likely to be impacted. NWS officials say the storm was initially located over Brookfield while moving northeast at approx. 20 MPH.

Wind gusts could reach up to an estimated 60 MPH with the possibility of quarter-sized hail also coming into play.

This is a developing weather story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details become available.