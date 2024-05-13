WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden has made infrastructure a signature part of his administration with legislation like the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. On Friday, members of the Biden Administration held a Q & A with reporters across the country to discuss current and future infrastructure projects.

“To date, the President’s Administration has announced 56,000 specific infrastructure projects and awards,” said Natalie Quillian, White House Deputy Chief of Staff. “We have launched improvements on over 257,000 miles of roads and launched nearly 13,000 bridge repair projects.”

Reckless driving continues to be an issue on Milwaukee’s roads. Another White House Official said the Biden Administration hopes to give municipalities the tools to address the “public health issue” that reckless driving presents.

“One of the specific programs that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has, which is a new program that this Administration fought for, is called Safe Streets and Roads For All,” the White House Official said. “…Which is a five billion dollar program that is focused on local governments. Most transportation funding flows through the state governments but this is a program that is specifically dedicated to local governments. What that program funds is…planning studies and analysis, and then action and implementation to improve things like road diets, bump-outs, and technology to create safer routes to schools, safer bicycle and pedestrian paths, and just slowing down reckless driving.

They went on to mention President Biden’s visit to Milwaukee on March 13th, where he touted a nearly $40,000,000 federal grant to redevelop 6th Street and the National Avenue Interchange.

