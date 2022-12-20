It wasn’t the prettiest win, but the Pack gets the job done with a 24-12 victory.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Kingsley Enagbare #55 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a sack against Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: AJ Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers avoids a tackle by Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: AJ Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers makes a catch over Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by Kenny Clark #97 of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams runs off the field at half time against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers avoids a tackle by Troy Hill #2 of the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)