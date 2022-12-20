KENOSHA, Wis. — Police officers shot and killed a male suspect who they believe to be an active shooter responsible for the injuries of three people at a home in 1300-block of 56th St on Monday night.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Kenosha police officers and Kenosha County deputies responded to the scene for reports of an active shooter during the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. As they arrived to the scene, authorities were the targets of gunfire from a male suspect, the DOJ states.

Kenosha law enforcement returned fire, striking and killing the alleged gunman. Medics provided emergency aid to three injured subjects found at the scene who were moved to the nearest hospital shortly after. At this stage of the investigation, their identities are being withheld and their current condition is unclear.

TMJ4 reports that this was a hostage situation and that two of the victims — one in critical condition and another in serious condition — were inside the home.

None of the responding authorities from Kenosha County were injured in the shootout. Each of the police officers who fired gunshots at the subject have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with guidelines for officer-involved shootings.

The Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is in charge of the case. They are investigating through a cooperative effort with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, DCI Crime Response Specialist, and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently, investigators are gathering and surveying evidence, which will later be presented to the Kenosha County District Attorney for review.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

