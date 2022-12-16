DOVER, Wis. — Three people were injured including an assailant who allegedly struck two people with a brick, rammed a Racine County patrol vehicle and later tried to harm himself before being arrested on Friday morning.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to a reported assault in progress on the 1100-block of Britton Rd in Dover at 10:08 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2022. They quickly identified the suspect as 32-year-old Bradley Kubisiak of Muskego. Authorities say he has a violent criminal history.

A nearby Racine County investigator responded to the call and parked a patrol car nearby, exiting to inspect the scene on foot. The investigator allegedly found evidence of an assault including a 10-lb brick before spotting Kubisiak in a pickup truck.

Racine County officials say the investigator drew a weapon and commanded Kubisiak to exit the vehicle, to which he refused. The suspect allegedly accelerated toward the investigator, who fired at least one gunshot in response. Kubisiak is accused of smashing into a patrol car and fleeing northbound on Britton.

Moments later, someone called to report a suspicious man outside of a pole barn on the 22000-block of Washington Ave in Racine County. Deputies were called and watched as the suspect entered the barn. They quickly set up a perimeter and called in a SWAT team for assistance.

Kubisiak allegedly exited the barn and refused to follow commands, instead arming himself with a knife and purposefully slashing himself in the throat and wrists. He was immediately taken into custody by SWAT and rescue crews rushed to the scene to help with emergency care.

The two victims were hospitalized for their injuries, which they deemed serious in nature. Their current status and identities are being withheld at this stage of the investigation.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling spoke to the accountability of this investigator, who spent 20 years in the U.S. Army and 20 more working in Racine County law enforcement and emergency services.

“It is unfortunate that Kubisiak violently attacked the victims with a huge brick, but I am proud the investigator quickly responded and ended the potentially deadly confrontation,” Sheriff Schmaling stated. “All of the preliminary facts indicate that the investigator was justified in discharging his firearm.

“I am proud of the Sheriff’s deputies who quickly located Kubisiak and contained him within the pole barn, ensuring the public was not in danger.”

