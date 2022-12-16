The new Miss America is a Cheesehead!
Wausau Native Grace Stanke was awarded the Miss America crown Thursday night.
Stanke is a University of Wisconsin student studying Nuclear Engineering — she will receive a $50,000 scholarship for winning the competition.
Stanke discussed her future ambitions while joining WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News show in November.
“I am the first nuclear engineer ever to compete for Miss America,” she told WTMJ. “I’m focused on the energy industry and the power industry. I do work with nuclear power plants.”
