MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning.

As reported by the National Weather Service (NWS), the following Wisconsin counties are under winter storm watch due to the looming weather event: Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Washington, Racine, Kenosha, Sheboygan, Jefferson, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties.

Blizzard conditions are plausible for all 10 of these Wisconsin counties starting on Thursday morning with the potential to last through Friday night. NWS officials say to brace for the possibility of wind gusts at 50 MPH spanning east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin.

Although we’re still several days out, there is a resounding level of confidence among the NWS and Wisconsin weather experts that a winter storm is coming. However, the ultimate severity, duration and most impacted regions are still unclear.

With this being the case, travel throughout Wisconsin is expected to be severely impacted on Thursday and Friday. High-speed, gusting winds could whip up snow and ruin visibility for drivers and pilots alike.

Tree branches are at threat of falling due to the gusts, and it’s possible for frostbite to develop on skin for anyone who spends extended time outside when wind chills fall 25 degrees below zero.

WTMJ will be tracking this potential blizzard all week, so don’t forget to check back on-air or online for the latest developments.

