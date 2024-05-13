MILWAUKEE — Global entry enrollment interviews coming to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in June.

Global Entry is the U.S. Customs and Border Protection program that expedites clearance for travelers traveling on international flights. This makes it easier to get through security at most airports.

The Global Entry program costs $100 for five years of access and includes TSA PreCheck.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport host its second Global Entry enrollment event from June 11 to June 14. Scheduling for these interview appointments opens on Friday, May 17.

To quality for an appointment, applicants must have already completed the Global Entry application and be conditionally approved to complete the enrollment.

Enrollment appointments will be offered Tuesday, June 11 through Friday, June 14 in the Main Terminal/Concession Mall near the Miller Brewery Shop.

An appointment is required; walk-in appointments won’t be available or accommodated.

“We know that there is a large demand for Global Entry interview appointments, and we are pleased to offer this enrollment,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “I’d like to thank our partners at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, including Port Director Holly Smith, for their willingness to offer this enrollment to MKE travelers.”