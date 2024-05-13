MILWAUKEE — Our sister station, 101.7 The Truth of Good Karma Brands, is proud to announce that “Jammin with Juice,” co-hosted by Ben Hooks and Carrie Mahone, will transition from a digital-only show to a staple of the daily lineup airing from Noon to 1 p.m. CST on Mondays through Fridays.

Hosted by Ben “Jammin” and Carrie “Noni Juice”, the show promises to dissect trending topics, share candid opinions, and deliver plenty of laughter as they explore and entertain. “Jammin with Juice” debuts in its new timeslot beginning on Monday, May 20, 2024.

This will fill the timeslot previously filled by “Nothin’ But The Truth” hosted by Melanie Ricks, which transitions to a digital-only format this Summer.

“We are excited for Mel and the new opportunities a digital show presents itself, particularly as fans explore new ways to consume our content,” Kyle Wallace, Director of Content for 101.7 The Truth said. “Carrie and Ben are part of the up-and-coming generation of young broadcasters, and since both teammates joined the Truth team at its inception, their passion and grasp on the Milwaukee community will translate through the airwaves.”

“Jammin with Juice” promises to be a dynamic addition to the lineup, offering a fresh perspective on pop culture, trending topics, and lifestyle through the lens of two local millennials.

“Fans will embrace our show because we are The Truth for the youth. This show is the birth of a new era of media in the city, and we hope to bridge the gap between generations through entertaining yet honest dialogue,” Carrie said.

Ben Hooks added, “Jammin with Juice will be a place where fans can hear young voices speak on matters that affect us all every day.”

