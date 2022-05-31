KIEL – Police say a 5th bomb threat was made against several schools in Kiel, Wisconsin on Tuesday amid a Title IX investigation into three boys in the district.

Police also say that those threats are now targeting government buildings for the first time.

The threat received Tuesday came via email at 9:28 a.m., according to a press release from the Kiel Police Department.

It targeted Kiel Middle School, Kiel High School, Zielanis Elementary School, Kiel School District Office, Kiel City Hall and the Kiel Public Library.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Wisconsin Department of Justice have been investigating since the first threat was received, and they are investigating this threat as well.

The annual Memorial Day Parade was canceled in Kiel over the holiday weekend amid the threats.