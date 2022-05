MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from the Milwaukee River on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. when the person was pulled from the river near Wisconsin and Plankinton avenues.

The victim is a man in his late 20’s or early 30’s, according to police. No further details have been provided.

Police say the cause of death remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious.