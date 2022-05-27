INGREDIENTS:

-3 tbsp. vegetable oil

-10 ears of fresh corn

-Cracked pepper to taste

-Kosher salt to taste

-1/2 cup light sour cream

-1/2 mayonnaise

-2 oz. crumbled cotija cheese (use more is you like)

-1/4 cup green onions

-1 tsp. garlic powder

-1 tsp. Turkish seasoning

-1/2 tsp. chili powder (optional, you can use more if you like too)

-Lime wedges (put on top when serving)

-Tortilla chips

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet or cast iron pan over high heat. Cut corn off the cob. Add corn, season with salt to the pan. Stir once. Cook kernels without moving for about 2 minutes or until they are charred on one side. Stir and repeat until all kernels are charred. Should take about 10 minutes. Then place in large bowl. Add the cheese, green onions, garlic, sour cream, mayo, chili powder, Turkish seasoning, salt and pepper to the corn. Take a taste to see if the seasoning is to your liking. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips.

Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

BONUS COCKTAIL RECIPE:

INGREDIENTS:

-Sparkling pink grapefruit juice (1 can/ bottle)

-1 1/2 oz. tequila

-Lime wedge (squeezed into beverage)

DIRECTIONS:

-Mix together over ice and enjoy!