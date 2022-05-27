Mollie Ritchie is a nurse practitioner who works for Emergency Medicine Specialists group. In her role, she serves all the emergency rooms for Ascension in southeastern Wisconsin. In her career, she has served as a trauma coordinator, EMS liaison, and has fostered relationships between local police and fire departments.

While pregnant with her third child she went back to school and completed her masters degree, graduating in 2016. The start of 2017 was especially challenging as she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, but according to her husband Aaron, “this didn’t slow her down one bit”.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mollie volunteered and worked at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility, also picking up extra shifts at local hospitals in the COVID intensive care unit when nursing shortages were straining the system.

Mollie is a dedicated professional in every sense of the word. For her public service as a healthcare first responder, Mollie is one of our WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honorees for 2022.

