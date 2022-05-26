Terry Jackson, the man who allegedly killed Racine woman Brittany Booker and then fled from state to state across five states, was charged with intentional homicide among 22 other criminal counts Thursday.

Jackson is being charged with first-degree intentional homicide, 2 counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, kidnapping, stalking resulting in bodily harm, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, possession of a firearm by a felon and 12 counts of felony bail jumping.

The 41-year-old’s bond is set at $10 million.

Racine police say they arrested Jackson in Chicago on Sunday, May 22. When officers arrived at the location, they noticed Jackson standing in the window with a firearm in hand before he was ultimately taken into custody without incidence.

Jackson is also accused of having physically assaulted a woman who claims to be his girlfriend on a few different occasions. The criminal report says Jackson moved to Chicago after he agreed to do so if the victim didn’t report the assault.

She recalls another incident in the car on Feb. 20 where Jackson was driving on the wrong side of road. Visibly upset at the notion of the woman wanting to leave the relationship, Jackson parked, grabbed her phone and questioned if she was having relations with any other men before beating her and pulling out knife threatening to “slice her from one end to the next.”

The victim and her friend, mother-of-six Booker ran into a bar on Feb.27 asking for help saying they were just being beaten by Jackson. Both of the women and Booker’s two-year-old daughter went to the victim’s house to collect her belongings because they knew Jackson wasn’t there at the moment.

Then Jackson arrived and attacked both women with a hammer claiming he was “going to kill them.”

A couple of months later on April 24, police were dispatched to Booker’s Racine home where they learned she lived with her six kids, ages 2-13. Her oldest told police he had not seen their mom or her car since early that morning.

Police watched the home’s security camera footage and saw Booker with her back to the door and Jackson in front of her directing her to “go.” They then got into Booker’s car and he forced her to drove.

Police found bloody towels, bed sets and a pathway of blood leading into the dining room in Booker’s home.

The oldest child informed police that his mom’s phone location feature on her phone was showing it was by located by 15th and Park. Officers arrived only to find a bloody iPhone and phone case. They spotted her vehicle near 13th St. where Booker was found dead in her drivers seat with a single gunshot to the head and multiple blunt force injuries.

A fugitive investigation was launched after Jackson hopped state to state; Wisconsin, Indiana, Texas, Arizona and Chicago.